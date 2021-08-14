'Slow-rolling mass casualty event' causes service interruptions, burnout as Oklahoma hospitals absorb virus surge

People shied away from seeking medical care amid a raging pandemic in the fall and winter, but hospitals this summer were brimming with typical patient loads when the latest COVID-19 wave crashed in.
Hospitals and health care workers again are evolving and hustling to provide the best care for as many people as possible but are confronting arguably the most trying circumstances yet.
Some Oklahoma hospitals are closing down certain services — such as rehabilitation in one instance — to redeploy staff and handle COVID overflow, according to Patti Davis, president of the Oklahoma Hospital Association. Some facilities are delaying nonemergency surgeries, while others are evaluating the option daily.
Medical professionals have left the field because of burnout, Davis said, and that compounds lengthy patient hold times or transfers out of state and away from family — also stressing medical transport means.
Holds vary by day and hospital, but Davis said waits can range from hours to days depending on a patient's situation.
So you might be affected on a hospital visit whether or not you have COVID-19 — think sprains, broken bones, urinary tract infections and chronic conditions.
"Hospitals will hold you because they want to make sure you're being seen. That impacts everybody, not just COVID," Davis said. "So that impacts anything that may happen in the community, and that's something the public needs to be aware of.
"A hold may impact you even if you don't have COVID. We're not trying to be alarmist; we're trying to be fair and accurate with what our hospitals are reporting in their emergency rooms."
Statewide COVID-19 hospitalizations have doubled about once every two weeks since late June to reach a recent three-day average of 1,326, reported Friday. If that trend holds, Oklahoma could surpass 1,800 COVID hospitalizations this week. Its high point is 1,995 reported Dec. 28.
Unvaccinated people made up 93% of COVID hospitalizations in Oklahoma in the most recent 30 days, according to state data.
The state has reported 177 COVID deaths from July 11 to Aug. 7.
Oklahoma ranks among the 10 worst in weekly new cases, deaths, hospitalizations and test positivity, according to the latest federal data.
"Truly, I've heard the term used before that this is a slow-rolling mass casualty event," said Dr. Ryan Parker, director of emergency services at Saint Francis Hospital. "And that's how it feels to the physicians and nurses and (advanced practice providers) that are working every day."
'This is an emergency'
Saint Francis Health System expects to house a record number of COVID-19 patients soon. There now are some general patient beds in hallways, unlike during the peak surge in winter.
The largest hospital system in the region also is about to "flip the switch" on another converted COVID ward at its main campus in Tulsa — the sixth one after topping out at five in January, Parker said.
“Emergency order or not, this is an emergency,” Parker said. “It was an emergency in January; it’s an emergency now.
“We have folks coming in who are 20- and 30-year-olds. We had a young lady who was 30 weeks pregnant, and she and her baby died because of COVID.”
Gov. Kevin Stitt and his office repeatedly had conveyed no intention of declaring another state of emergency that would offer hospitals more leeway to expand capacity and response capabilities.
On Friday, Health Commissioner Lance Frye announced the State Health Department had instead developed emergency rules that Frye says offer the same flexibilities as an emergency order.
Parker noted that the strain is "so real" on employees' faces as they come in early, leave late and pick up extra shifts to ensure that patients are taken care of.
"Everybody is tired and fatigued, but we're doing the best that we can for our patients," Parker said. "We want to continue to do that, but we need help. We need their help.
"Listen to our advice: Get the vaccine. We have options for you to get the vaccine. We need you to wear your masks. We need you to listen: this is not political; this is personal to us."
The traditional hospital process — waiting room, triage, bed, doctor, discharge — has been recast at Saint Francis, Parker said.
Some patients will be seen in a triage bay and taken care of immediately to facilitate discharge without taking up a bed. A results-pending area allows some patients to relax in recliner chairs to await providers who return with tests or lab work to determine whether admission to a bed is necessary.
"We've had to go to some hallway beds, and that's not something we did before," Parker said. "We wanted everybody to kind of have a private room — that would be ideal.
"But right now in this crisis we have patients in hallway beds."
Staffing more strained than prior surges
Hillcrest Healthcare System is evaluating on a daily basis the need for nonemergency procedures and has delayed several that would have required intensive-care beds after surgery, according to a spokesperson.
Guy Sneed, chief medical officer, wrote in an email that staffing is more strained now than during the winter surge. Some hospitals in the Hillcrest system have broken COVID inpatient records as protocols are updated to treat patients safely.
Sneed said temporary walls were installed in an emergency room to more effectively separate COVID patients from general population, and he said some COVID patients are paired in semi-private rooms.
Some clinic staff have been repurposed for use in the hospital to allow nurses and patient care technicians to focus on patients, he said.
"Other adaptations include setting up a monoclonal antibody clinic, which was in response to the massive strain felt by our community medical partners and to provide new patient treatment options," Sneed said.
Ascension St. John Medical Center in Tulsa is delaying the scheduling of some nonemergency surgeries because COVID-19 has created “severe hospital overcrowding,” according to an internal email last week.
Mike McBride, regional president and chief operating officer for Ascension St. John, said in an email that clinical and nonclinical associates are deployed to the bedside to supplement core staff and support patient care.
A Patient Logistics Center team monitors bed assignments, he said, and the ability to perform nonurgent surgeries is evaluated on a case-by-case basis.
Ascension St. John also has contracted with outside health care professionals — especially in nursing and respiratory therapy.
"(We are) addressing associate mental health and wellness through in-person interaction and digital platforms," McBride wrote.