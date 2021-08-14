'Slow-rolling mass casualty event' causes service interruptions, burnout as Oklahoma hospitals absorb virus surge

The largest hospital system in the region also is about to "flip the switch" on another converted COVID ward at its main campus in Tulsa — the sixth one after topping out at five in January, Parker said.

“Emergency order or not, this is an emergency,” Parker said. “It was an emergency in January; it’s an emergency now.

“We have folks coming in who are 20- and 30-year-olds. We had a young lady who was 30 weeks pregnant, and she and her baby died because of COVID.”

Gov. Kevin Stitt and his office repeatedly had conveyed no intention of declaring another state of emergency that would offer hospitals more leeway to expand capacity and response capabilities.

On Friday, Health Commissioner Lance Frye announced the State Health Department had instead developed emergency rules that Frye says offer the same flexibilities as an emergency order.

Parker noted that the strain is "so real" on employees' faces as they come in early, leave late and pick up extra shifts to ensure that patients are taken care of.

"Everybody is tired and fatigued, but we're doing the best that we can for our patients," Parker said. "We want to continue to do that, but we need help. We need their help.