Skiatook pilot injured in crash-landing at Tahlequah airport

A crop-dusting plane crash-landed at Tahlequah Municipal Airport on Friday, sending its pilot to a Tulsa hospital, authorities said.

The pilot, of Skiatook, was coming from Vinita and attempting to land at the airport, located about 2 miles northwest of the city, to fuel up, Tahlequah Fire Chief Casey Baker said. No crop-dusting chemicals were in the plane at the time.

"No one saw him land, from my understanding," Baker said. "What we've determined was he didn't really have any engine trouble or plane trouble; it was more just — he had a bad landing."

Baker said his crews received the call from the airport at 7:23 a.m. after a woman who lives nearby happened to see the plane upside down beside the runway and called the airport.

When crews arrived, they found the pilot conscious with some injuries to his face and neck. He was trying to work his way free.

Firefighters pulled him from the wreckage and tended to his wounds before he was taken to a local hospital in an ambulance. He was flown to a Tulsa hospital after it was discovered that he might've broken some bones in his face or neck.

His name has not been released.