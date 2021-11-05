 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Skiatook man, 23, dies in crash Thursday; trooper cites drug use in other driver
0 Comments

Skiatook man, 23, dies in crash Thursday; trooper cites drug use in other driver

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

A Skiatook man was killed in a crash in northern Tulsa County on Thursday afternoon.

Clifton Smith, 23, was driving a 1972 Chevrolet pickup south on Oklahoma 11 about 2 miles north of Skiatook when a northbound 2014 Ram 2500 pickup crossed the center line about 4:20 p.m.

Smith's pickup was struck, and he was pronounced dead at the scene, according to an Oklahoma Highway Patrol report. The pickup was not equipped with airbags.

Troopers said the other driver, a 28-year-old resident of Collinsville, was treated for head injuries and released. That driver was believed to be under the influence of drugs, according to the trooper's preliminary investigation.

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Why are nurses quitting their jobs?

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News