Single-car crash leaves man dead, woman injured north of Porter

A man was killed and a woman was injured in a single-car crash north of Porter early Saturday, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol reported.

Troopers continue to investigate what happened to cause the crash, which occurred about 3:50 a.m. on 413th East Avenue south of 191st Street, but they said the vehicle, a 2006 Dodge Durango, traveled left of center.

The SUV's driver was identified as Cavell Steven Carpenter, 32, of Porter. He was ejected from the vehicle and was pronounced dead at the scene, the report states.

His passenger, a 30-year-old woman also of Porter, was taken to a Muskogee hospital. She was treated for minor injuries and released, according to the report.

Whether the two were wearing their seat belts remains under investigation, as does Carpenter’s condition at the time of the crash, the report states.

