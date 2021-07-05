 Skip to main content
Silver Alert issued for Pontotoc County man
A Silver Alert has been issued for a man who was last seen about 9 a.m. Monday in Latta, on the southwest edge of Ada.

Gary Spencer, 61, is white and was wearing a gray shirt, blue jeans and blue tennis shoes, the Silver Alert says.

The Pontotoc County Sheriff's Office said he has a medical or physical disability and "is in imminent danger of serious bodily injury or death."

Anyone with knowledge of his whereabouts is urged to contact their local law enforcement agency.

