Silver Alert issued for Pontotoc County man

A Silver Alert has been issued for a man who was last seen about 9 a.m. Monday in Latta, on the southwest edge of Ada.
Gary Spencer, 61, is white and was wearing a gray shirt, blue jeans and blue tennis shoes, the Silver Alert says.
The Pontotoc County Sheriff's Office said he has a medical or physical disability and "is in imminent danger of serious bodily injury or death."
Anyone with knowledge of his whereabouts is urged to contact their local law enforcement agency.
