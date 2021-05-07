Silver Alert issued for missing Tahlequah man

The Tahlequah Police Department has issued a Silver Alert for a missing Tahlequah man who is thought to be in imminent danger.
Jerry Archer, an 82-year-old white man, was last seen Friday at 4:30 p.m. in the 300 block of Tanglewood Street. He was wearing an OU baseball cap, dark pants and a shirt of unknown color.
The Silver Alert states that Archer has a medical or physical disability and is in imminent danger of serious bodily injury or death.
Archer may be in a white Chevrolet Silverado pickup with an Oklahoma handicap license plate on the back and an OU tag on the front.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Tahlequah Police Department.
