Silver Alert issued for missing Tahlequah man

Tahlequah police are searching for a missing 78-year-old man.
Kent Nance was last seen about 3:20 p.m. in the 3600 block of Lexington Avenue in Tahlequah. He was wearing a black T-shirt, khaki pants and tan house shoes.
Nance may be in a 2017 Ford Explorer with Oklahoma license plate CMS642.
He has Alzheimer's, diabetes and atrial fibrillation and is in danger of injury or death, the Silver Alert information says. He has not taken his latest scheduled medications.
Anyone who has seen Nance is asked to call the Tahlequah Police Department.
