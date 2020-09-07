Silver alert issued for missing Creek County woman

A Silver Alert was issued for a 73-year-old Creek County woman who was reported missing Monday.
Creek County sheriff's deputies issued the alert for Fay Lorene Day.
She was last seen wearing a red shirt and blue pants in the 16600 block of West 151st Street in the Sapulpa area about 11 a.m. Monday, according to the alert.
Day reportedly has a medical or physical disability and could be in imminent danger. Additional details and a more complete description of Day were unavailable.
Those with knowledge of her whereabouts may contact the Creek County Sheriff's Office at 911.
