Silver alert issued for missing Creek County woman

A Silver Alert was issued for a 73-year-old Creek County woman who was reported missing Monday.

Creek County sheriff's deputies issued the alert for Fay Lorene Day.

She was last seen wearing a red shirt and blue pants in the 16600 block of West 151st Street in the Sapulpa area about 11 a.m. Monday, according to the alert.

Day reportedly has a medical or physical disability and could be in imminent danger. Additional details and a more complete description of Day were unavailable.

Those with knowledge of her whereabouts may contact the Creek County Sheriff's Office at 911.

