Silver Alert issued for 85-year-old Norman woman

A Silver Alert has been issued for an 85-year-old Norman woman who was last seen about 11:30 a.m. Monday.

Donna Skinner is described as a white woman who weighs about 127 pounds and has a hunched back and salt and pepper hair. She was wearing blue jeans, a blue zip-front hooded sweatshirt, and black and silver shoes. She was driving a green 2006 Ford Escape with Oklahoma license plate ABV278.

According to information provided by the Norman Police Department, Skinner is possibly in the early stages of Alzheimer's disease and is in imminent danger of serious injury or death.

Anyone who sees her should call 911 immediately.