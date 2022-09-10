 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Silver Alert issued for 79-year-old Pittsburg Co. man

  • Updated
  • 0
Bartus Barnhill

The Pittsburg Count Sheriff's Office has issued a Silver Alert for 79-year-old Bartus Barnhill. 

Barnhill was last seen in Cleveland County Saturday morning around 11 a.m.

He is described as a 5'9" white male weighing 195 pounds with white hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a tan/white or light-colored polo shirt, navy blue sweatpants and white & black tennis shoes. 

The sheriff's office says he was driving a black 2007 Chrysler Town & Country minivan. The van has an Oklahoma license plate that reads "JZD148".

Barnhill is said to have cardiac issues as well as a bone condition that affects mobility in his legs and feet. He is said to be in imminent danger of serious bodily injury or death.

