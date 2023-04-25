Police say a man shot a 20-year-old student on the campus of Rose State College in Oklahoma. The shooting Monday briefly put the 13,000-student campus near Oklahoma City on lockdown. Midwest City Police Chief Sid Porter said the suspect surrendered upon being approached by officers. Police identified the suspect as 30-year-old Brandon Morrissette, who faces a first degree murder charge. It wasn't immediately clear whether he had an attorney. Police say the victim and Morrissette’s wife, who is also a student at Rose State College, were walking out of a building when they were confronted by the gunman. Rose State College canceled classes for the remainder of the day after lifting the lockdown order.