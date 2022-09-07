 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Several officers resign from Nowata Police Department

  • Updated
Jeramiah Frauenberger Nowata PD file photo

Jeramiah Frauenberger, pictured before his promotion to captain, has resigned from Nowata Police Department.

 Provided

Nowata Police Department has been left at about half strength after several resignation letters surfaced Wednesday citing a lack of trust in the city's leadership.

City Manager Melanie Carrick said reserve officers will be filling shifts after four officers out of seven resigned. She shared a statement but did not confirm how many reserve officers remain in Nowata.

"This event has been unfortunate but this turnover does not affect the safety that this Department has always provided to its citizens," according to the statement also shared on Nowata Police Department social media. "The City is not at liberty to discuss employment matters."

The resignation letters referenced concerns officers shared with Carrick but were not "properly addressed." 

"I will not remain complicit to potentially avoidable hazards and illegal activity," Officer Jarret McWilliams wrote. 

Capt. Jeramiah Frauenberger, in his resignation letter, noted the officers went to Carrick "in confidence" but that her sharing the information with Police Chief Mike McElhaney "created a hostile work environment."

"Distrust among Police Officers is a very dangerous thing," he wrote.

Nowata County Sherriff Jason McClain said deputies would step in wherever needed if Nowata Police Department does not have enough officers to respond to needs as they arise.

"We will provide support as needed to the citizens of Nowata," McClain said.

McElhaney has not responded to requests for comment. Other letters have surfaced from Sgt. Zeth Hedges, Officer Elliot Harris and reserve officer Ira Hedges.

"We should be held to the highest standard," McWilliams wrote, "and when we fall short, we have to police ourselves."

ashley.jones@tulsaworld.com

