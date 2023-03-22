OKLAHOMA CITY — The Oklahoma Senate on Wednesday passed a bill that would provide eight weeks of paid maternity leave for teachers.

Senate Bill 363, by Senate Education Chairman Adam Pugh, R-Edmond, passed by a vote of 45-3 and heads to the House for consideration.

It is among a number of bills Pugh has authored in an effort to recruit and retain teachers to the state.

The bill originally called for 12 weeks, but Pugh amended the measure to require eight weeks.

Pugh said some voiced concern about having a teacher out of the classroom for 12 weeks.

“There was a concern about a teacher being out almost a full semester,” he said.

Pugh said teachers could apply additional leave, such as vacation, to increase the allowable time off.

Pugh said it would not affect districts that had shared medical leave policies.

The Senate also passed a bill moving the dates of school and career-tech board elections.

Senate Bill 244, by Sen. Ally Seifried, R-Claremore, passed by a vote of 31-15 and moves to the House for consideration.

“I am running this bill to increase voter turnout,” Seifried said.

The measure would shift the general election date from the first Tuesday of April to the second Tuesday of November in each odd-numbered year and to the first Tuesday after the first Monday of November in each even-numbered year.

The primary election would be moved from the second Tuesday of February to the second Tuesday of September in each odd-numbered year and on the fourth Tuesday of August in each even-numbered year.

Candidate filing deadlines would be moved to no earlier than 8 a.m. on the second Wednesday in April and no later than 5 p.m. on the succeeding Friday.

In unrelated action, the Senate passed Senate Bill 368, by Sen. Jessica Garvin, R-Duncan, that would put into law a woman’s right to birth control.

“Since the overturn of Roe v. Wade there has been a lot of confusion with women across the state and whether or not the state of Oklahoma will allow for birth control,” Garvin said. “This bill codifies the right to birth control for women.”

The vote was 40-7. The measure moves to the House for consideration.

Video: Oklahoma's 2022 Teacher of the Year shares message with teachers