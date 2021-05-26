Senate OK's bill prohibiting schools from requiring vaccinations for attendance

OKLAHOMA CITY — The Oklahoma Senate on Tuesday passed a measure that would prohibit schools from requiring COVID-19 vaccines for attendance.
Senate Bill 658, by Sen. Rob Standridge, R-Norman, heads to the House for consideration.
The measure prohibits schools from requiring a vaccine passport as a condition of admittance or attendance.
It also bars schools, including higher education facilities, from implementing a mask mandate for students who have not received the COVID-19 vaccination.
It makes an exemption for public or private healthcare settings, such as teaching hospitals.
The measure requires a board of education to consult with a health department where the board is located before implementing a mask mandate. It can only be done under a state of emergency by the governor, according to the measure.
The decision shall be reconsidered at each regularly scheduled board meeting, according to the measure.
Sen. J.J. Dossett, D-Owasso, said the legislature doesn’t trust the federal government to tell people what to do, but now it is trying to pass a blanket policy for the entire state.
Dossett said it was a local control issue.
The measure “is too wide and too broad and should not be done,” Dossett said.
Standridge said vaccines and vaccine passports are real issues in Oklahoma.
The measure gives parents comfort in knowing those issues are being addressed, Standridge said.
In other action, the Senate honored the life and service of former Senate Pro Tem Robert V. Cullison, who died May 18.
Cullison, a Democrat, served in the House starting in 1972 until being elected to the Senate in 1978. In 1988, he became leader of the Senate, serving three terms before leaving the Legislature in 1994.
“Bob loved the give and take of the legislative process and loved the Senate,” Senate Resolution 23 said. “He was known for his intelligence, humor and tenacity and was respected and admired by members on both sides of the aisle.”
Featured video: