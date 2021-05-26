Senate OK's bill prohibiting schools from requiring vaccinations for attendance

OKLAHOMA CITY — The Oklahoma Senate on Tuesday passed a measure that would prohibit schools from requiring COVID-19 vaccines for attendance.

Senate Bill 658, by Sen. Rob Standridge, R-Norman, heads to the House for consideration.

The measure prohibits schools from requiring a vaccine passport as a condition of admittance or attendance.

It also bars schools, including higher education facilities, from implementing a mask mandate for students who have not received the COVID-19 vaccination.

It makes an exemption for public or private healthcare settings, such as teaching hospitals.

The measure requires a board of education to consult with a health department where the board is located before implementing a mask mandate. It can only be done under a state of emergency by the governor, according to the measure.

The decision shall be reconsidered at each regularly scheduled board meeting, according to the measure.

Sen. J.J. Dossett, D-Owasso, said the legislature doesn’t trust the federal government to tell people what to do, but now it is trying to pass a blanket policy for the entire state.

Dossett said it was a local control issue.