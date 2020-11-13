Senate cancels ceremonial swearing-in due to COVID-19 concerns

OKLAHOMA CITY — Citing concerns about COVID-19, the Oklahoma Senate has canceled its ceremonial swearing-in but will proceed with an official ceremony on Monday.

The ceremonial swearing-in was set for 2:30 p.m. Monday at the Oklahoma History Center.

“Out of an abundance of caution and due to increasing community spread of COVID-19 across Oklahoma, the Senate is modifying its plans for swearing-in,” said Senate Majority Floor Leader Kim David, R-Porter, in a Thursday communication to senators.

The Oath of Office ceremony will take place in the Senate chamber beginning at 1:30 p.m. Monday, she wrote.

Senators will be escorted into the chamber in small group. Each senator will only be allowed up to 10 guests to join them while taking the oath, she wrote.

“If you are ill or have been exposed to a positive COVID-19 case, please do not attend,” she wrote.

The Senate will accommodate those who don’t attend at a later date to administer the oath of office, she wrote.

“We strongly encourage you to wear a mask during the Oath of Office ceremony and at any other time you are in a public setting,” she wrote.