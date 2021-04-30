Senate approves Stitt's executive nominations

OKLAHOMA CITY — The Oklahoma Senate on Thursday approved the nomination of Tricia L. Everest of Oklahoma City to serve as Gov. Kevin Stitt’s secretary of public safety.

She replaces Chip Keating in the position.

The Senate also approved a number of other executive nominations.

Courtney Warmington of Edmond was approved to serve on the Oklahoma State Regents for Higher Education. She replaces Donald White.

Jerry A. Ball of Guthrie and Gary Miles of Ponca City were confirmed to serve on the Oklahoma Veterans Commission.

Matthew T. Cook of Tulsa and Dr. Andrew Revelis of Bixby were confirmed to serve on the Alcoholic Beverage Laws Enforcement Commission.

Joseph D. Prentice of Okmulgee was confirmed to serve on the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation Commission, succeeding David Houser.

Rita A. Combs of Bixby was confirmed to serve on the Board of Trustees for Langston University in Oklahoma City and Tulsa.

Tracie Smith of Ponca City was confirmed to serve on the Board of Trustees of the University Center in Ponca City. ​

