 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Senate approves Stitt's executive nominations
0 comments

Senate approves Stitt's executive nominations

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

OKLAHOMA CITY — The Oklahoma Senate on Thursday approved the nomination of Tricia L. Everest of Oklahoma City to serve as Gov. Kevin Stitt’s secretary of public safety.

She replaces Chip Keating in the position.

The Senate also approved a number of other executive nominations.

Courtney Warmington of Edmond was approved to serve on the Oklahoma State Regents for Higher Education. She replaces Donald White.

Jerry A. Ball of Guthrie and Gary Miles of Ponca City were confirmed to serve on the Oklahoma Veterans Commission.

Matthew T. Cook of Tulsa and Dr. Andrew Revelis of Bixby were confirmed to serve on the Alcoholic Beverage Laws Enforcement Commission.

Joseph D. Prentice of Okmulgee was confirmed to serve on the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation Commission, succeeding David Houser.

Rita A. Combs of Bixby was confirmed to serve on the Board of Trustees for Langston University in Oklahoma City and Tulsa.

Tracie Smith of Ponca City was confirmed to serve on the Board of Trustees of the University Center in Ponca City. ​

barbara.hoberock@tulsaworld.com

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: A new push for self-driving cars

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News