Senate advances bill to put corporate franchise tax on hold

OKLAHOMA CITY — The Oklahoma Senate on Monday passed a bill that would put a moratorium on the corporate franchise tax.

It would end it in tax year 2023 and years going forward.

Senate Bill 1481, by Sen. John Michael Montgomery, R-Lawton, passed by a vote of 38-8 and heads to the House for consideration.

The measure would result in a decrease in revenue of $57.2 million for fiscal year 2024.

Oklahoma levies an annual franchise tax on corporations that do business in the state. The maximum annual tax is $20,000.

Sen. Carri Hicks, D-Oklahoma City, asked Montgomery where the state would make up the lost revenue that goes to agencies the state is constitutionally obligated to fund.

“Budget negotiations are ongoing,” he said. “We will see how that comes out as we go forward.”

Montgomery said the state is seeing an uptick in revenue and it was fitting to have a discussion about giving rebates to taxpayers.

Montgomery said the tax is not being repealed, but the legislation puts a moratorium on it.

Taxpayers in 1992 passed State Question 640 that requires a super majority in both chambers or a vote of the people to raise taxes.

Last year, lawmakers reduced the personal income tax and corporate income tax.

House Bill 2962 reduced the top personal income tax rate to 4.75 percent from 5 percent.

The cost was expected to be $236.7 million for fiscal year 2023.

House Bill 2960 lowered the corporate income tax rate to 4 percent from 6 percent at a cost of $110.2 million for fiscal year 2023.

An uptick in revenue was expected to offset the reduction in both taxes.

Sen. Julia Kirt, D-Oklahoma City, asked Montgomery if businesses have asked for the change.

“A number of businesses are certainly interested in this change,” Montgomery said.

Kirt said the she was concerned about removing a tax that has not been indicated as a top concern of businesses or local residents.

She said the Tax Foundation, a national non-partisan organization, rates Oklahoma 10th for the best business tax climate.

Kirt said she would argue there are plenty of tax cuts that benefit businesses.

“I personally have been in business 56 years and this bill has been a long time coming,” said Sen. Mark Allen, R-Spiro.

Other measures moving through the Legislature would also cut taxes.

Senate Bill 401, by Sen. Adam Pugh, R-Edmond, would end the personal income tax on military retirement benefits at a cost of $5.7 million.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.