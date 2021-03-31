Sen. Lankford calls treatment of children at border 'human tragedy'

He described the process where immigrants walk across the border and are met by a Border Patrol agent before being processed, driven to a bus stop in McAllen and released.

“This is what open borders really look like,” Lankford said.

Unaccompanied children are being crammed into facilities that are now overcrowded, he said.

One pod designed to hold 80 children had more than 700 when he visited, he said.

“It is a real human tragedy the way they are being handled when they get here,” Lankford said.

He blamed the Biden administration’s decision to relax asylum rules for the recent increase in crossings.

Biden said Thursday that the government is taking steps to move hundreds of migrant children and teenagers out of cramped detention facilities more quickly.

The Biden administration has also said it expels nearly all single adults without an opportunity to seek asylum under a public health order issued at the start of the pandemic. Those expulsions make up about 2,200 of the roughly 5,000 people encountered per day to that point in March, the Border Patrol official said last week.