Seminole County man dies in wreck near Wewoka late Friday

A 25-year-old man died late Friday after losing control of and crashing his vehicle on a Seminole County road, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol reported.

Kordel Ross-Mcguire was traveling north on US 270 about 11:49 p.m. just 2 miles west of Wewoka when his 2016 Ford Focus ran a stop sign, left the roadway and struck a tree before rolling the vehicle, troopers said.

Kordel, who was not wearing restraints at the time of the crash, was later pronounced dead at the scene, OHP reported.

A cause of the wreck is under investigation.