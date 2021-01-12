Security increased at Capitol in wake of reports of planned armed protests

The Office of Management and Enterprise Services has not received any reservation requests for the facility, but one is not necessary, said Bonnie Campo, an OMES spokeswoman.

She said firearms are not allowed inside the Capitol, but are allowed outside.

“The Oklahoma Senate continually evaluates safety and security protocols to ensure they are up to date and such reviews are common early in the year and before the start of session,” said Senate President Pro Tem Greg Treat, R-Oklahoma City.

“The Department of Public Safety is tasked with security at the Oklahoma Capitol and DPS constantly monitors security issues and communicates with the Legislature and other offices in the Capitol.

“The public should have confidence that DPS and law enforcement are working to ensure the Capitol is safe and secure.”

Those entering the Capitol are required to go through a security checkpoint.

Don Spencer, president of the Oklahoma Second Amendment Association, on Monday evening issued a statement saying, “OK2A holds the position that the November 2020 election was stolen by multiple means.