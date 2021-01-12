Security increased at Capitol in wake of reports of planned armed protests

OKLAHOMA CITY — In the wake of reports of possible armed protests at capitols across the nation, Oklahoma has increased security.
“We are monitoring the situation and taking appropriate measures,” said Charlie Hannema, a spokesman for Gov. Kevin Stitt. “The governor has consistently supported the right to peaceful demonstration but there is no place for violence or damage to property. We will protect the rights of Oklahomans while maintaining public safety.”
Five people died last week after rioters broke into the U.S. Capitol, destroying property. The action came after President Donald Trump spoke at a nearby rally while Congress was certifying the presidential election results. Trump has falsely maintained that he won the election.
President-elect Joe Biden is set to be inaugurated Jan. 20.
Sarah Stewart, a Department of Public Safety spokeswoman, said the agency is monitoring what is going on. She declined to go into the specifics of security measures, but said anytime there are large events planned at the Capitol, the agency has extra security at the facility.
The Office of Management and Enterprise Services has not received any reservation requests for the facility, but one is not necessary, said Bonnie Campo, an OMES spokeswoman.
She said firearms are not allowed inside the Capitol, but are allowed outside.
“The Oklahoma Senate continually evaluates safety and security protocols to ensure they are up to date and such reviews are common early in the year and before the start of session,” said Senate President Pro Tem Greg Treat, R-Oklahoma City.
“The Department of Public Safety is tasked with security at the Oklahoma Capitol and DPS constantly monitors security issues and communicates with the Legislature and other offices in the Capitol.
“The public should have confidence that DPS and law enforcement are working to ensure the Capitol is safe and secure.”
Those entering the Capitol are required to go through a security checkpoint.
Don Spencer, president of the Oklahoma Second Amendment Association, on Monday evening issued a statement saying, “OK2A holds the position that the November 2020 election was stolen by multiple means.
“However, the OK2A board of directors agree that a gathering at the Oklahoma State Capitol on Jan. 17th is nothing more than a ploy to escalate otherwise peaceful, law-abiding citizens into a frenzy to damage state and private property.
“The Oklahoma Second Amendment Association recommends to its membership and others to not participate in this scheme to create more instability in an already volatile environment.
“We are asking citizens to be vigilant and call for calmness at this time,” the statement said.
Featured video