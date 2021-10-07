Search for Welch girls brings investigators back to Picher for new dig

PICHER — A search team is returning to a familiar site Friday seeking the remains of Lauria Bible and Ashley Freeman, two Craig County teens missing for two decades.
The third search was tentatively set for Monday, but weather-related issues pushed up the search at 629 S. Ottawa St. in Picher.
“We’ve got to dig,” said Gary Stansill, investigator for the District Attorney’s Office, referring to the property which is in the Tar Creek Superfund site.
The property once belonged to David Pennington, a suspect along with Phil Welch and Ronnie Busick in the Dec. 30, 1999, arson and shooting deaths of Ashley’s parents, Danny and Kathy Freeman.
Pennington moved into the mobile home in the later part of January 2000.
“We are expanding the search area and searching the entire property,” Stansill said.
Pennington’s property was located approximately three blocks from Welch’s mobile home, where investigators believe the 16-year-old best friends were tortured, raped, drugged and kept as hostages for around two weeks in January 2000 and eventually killed.
Welch and Pennington have since died; Busick was sentenced to a 10-year prison term on a reduced charge of accessory to murder.
Stansill said more evidence keeps him and Tammy Ferrari, an Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation cold case agent, returning to Pennington’s former homestead.
Initially, Busick said Pennington told him the girls were buried in a root cellar. Later he recanted and said Pennington talked only of filling a root cellar in.
“Additional evidence shows there is some kind of underground structure on the property,” Stansill said.
Pennington’s actions and Busick’s talk makes Stansill and Ferrari believe there is something at the property.
Members of Pennington’s family told investigators he would not allow them near the cellar and was seen in the weeks following the girls’ disappearance with what appeared to be bags of concrete mix and limestone in the back of his pickup truck.
The only items recovered in the first search were the bottom of a septic tank, a broken toy, and an identification card.