Angela Berg with the Oklahoma State Medical Examiner's Office works in Picher, Ok. during a search for Lauria Bible and Ashley Freeman Tuesday, Aug. 18, 2020. The two have been missing for 20 years after allegedly being abducted from Freeman's Welch, Okla. home. MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World
Ashley Freeman and Lauria Bible, both 16, had been friends for years when they disappeared in 1999. Courtesy
PICHER — Investigators failed to find anything after excavating an abandoned root cellar and two adjacent storm shelters in the Picher Tar Creek area on Tuesday despite receiving promising clues pointing to the location of two missing Craig County teenage girls.
Ronnie Busick, 68, pleaded guilty last month to a reduced charge of accessory to murder in the Dec. 30, 1999, deaths of Danny and Kathy Freeman, their daughter, Ashley Freeman, and her friend Lauria Bible. Both girls were 16.
After confirming certain details and providing information on pertinent landmarks, Busick told investigators he was 75% sure they would find the girls' remains in the root cellar.
The excavation of the root cellar turned up a mother rat carrying a baby rat on her back which bolted from the ground as a backhoe tore through tree roots in the cellar.
Law enforcement from the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation, Craig and Ottawa counties, the Craig County District Attorney's Office and the Bureau of Indian Affairs were on the scene for almost four hours at a former residence located at 617 S. Ethel Street in Picher.
The housing structure was gone and all remained was an abandoned root cellar. Two adjacent storm shelters were also excavated, which also failed to turn up anything.
Investigator Gary Stansill said he was "very disappointed."
"I don't know if he got it confused with something else," Stansill said of Busick's tip to look at the cellar. "He's got years of drug abuse; I don't know. He provided landmarks and detail that only he would have known."
One of the landmarks Busick mentioned was an "old abandoned bus" near the site where he would meet Warren Phillip Welch II and David Pennington. The “old abandoned bus” landmark was confirmed by a previous property owner, Stansill said.
Investigators believe the three men shot Danny and Kathy Freeman and kidnapped the girls on Dec. 30, 1999, and set the Freemans’ mobile home in Welch on fire.
The teens were taken to a mobile home in Picher, where they were bound, tortured, raped and killed, investigators believe.
Welch and Pennington have since died.
Stansill said there are other sites he plans to search, including a possible mine shaft.
“What is promising is that we can mark the root cellar off the list of potential sites,” Stansill said.
Lisa Bible Brodrick, Lauria's cousin, spoke of Busick's tip after the failed excavation Tuesday.
“He said he was 80% sure we would find them there. I’m 100% sure he’s a liar and a thief, stealing away our girls and what our lives should have been," she said. "He should know he doesn’t win today because as long as I live and breathe, the search to find the girls will go on. We will keep pushing and showing up. We will never go away, and that he can be 100% sure of."
“It’s another search,” said Lorene Bible, Lauria’s mother. “He (Busick) is doing what he can do to save himself.”
Busick was sentenced to 15 years, to serve 10 years in Oklahoma Department of Corrections custody and five years on supervised release.
His formal sentencing is set for Aug. 31, and his sentence is to be slashed in half if he provides information leading to the recovery of the girls’ remains.
District Attorney Matt Ballard and prosecutor Isaac Shields said after the July 15 hearing at which Busick pleaded guilty that he already has provided some information and that there may be a provision for him to lead investigators to a location.
For the past two decades, investigators have searched mine shafts and dug up basements, wells and open fields while divers have searched ponds and Grand Lake.
Lauria’s family continues to plead for people who have information but still haven’t shared it to come forward.
