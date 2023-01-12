Scott Eizember executed for 2003 murders of elderly couple in Creek County

MCALESTER — Scott Eizember was executed by lethal injection Thursday in the 2003 home invasion slayings of an elderly couple in their Creek County home while stalking his ex-girlfriend in their neighborhood.

His time of death was 10:15 a.m.

After also shooting his ex-girlfriend’s teenage son and beating her mother, he became the subject of one of the largest manhunts in Oklahoma history, eluding law enforcement for 37 days.

From the small town of Depew located along Route 66, to Arkansas and finally Texas, he left a trail of burglaries and other shootings and beatings of innocent bystanders and good Samaritans who offered him help.

Eizember, 62, had been on death row at the Oklahoma State Penitentiary since 2005, when a Canadian County jury convicted him of first-degree murder in the beating death of A.J. Cantrell, 76; second-degree murder in the shooting death of Patsy Cantrell, 70; assault and battery with a dangerous weapon in the beating of his ex-girlfriend’s mother; shooting with intent to kill of his ex-girlfriend’s son; and two counts of burglary for breaking into the two Depew houses where those attacks occurred.

The trial venue was moved out of Creek County because of the extensive publicity and community participation in the manhunt.

Evidence and testimony was presented at trial that showed Eizember’s crime spree began as a plot to seek revenge against his ex-girlfriend Kathy Biggs, now Smith.

She had accused him of holding her hostage and raping her in her Tulsa apartment before obtaining a protective order against him and fleeing to her parents’ home in Depew.

While lying in wait for Kathy on Oct. 18, 2003, Eizember reportedly broke into the home of the Cantrells, who were two elderly and ailing neighbors of Kathy’s mother, before crossing the street to Kathy’s mother’s home and shooting Kathy’s 16-year-old son and badly beating the boy's grandmother with a shotgun.

He also reportedly stole cars from and shot at or beat numerous other people over the next hours, days and weeks, over a 500-mile trail until his capture in Texas.

In December, the state Pardon and Parole Board voted 3-2 to deny clemency for Eizember. Debra Wyatt, the Cantrells’ oldest daughter, said at the hearing she has forgiven Eizember but believed justice still needed to be done.

“This is torture,” she said. “It is torture, and I will never get over it. My life will never be the same.”

Eizember addressed the board, saying he profoundly apologized to all involved and believed he could help other prisoners better themselves from what he had learned about himself and through academic study during his imprisonment.

“I make no excuses,” Eizember told the board. “I belong in prison.”

In his last statement Thursday morning, Eizember said to witnesses: “I told the truth. I cannot convince everyone that I told the truth, obviously. The court also said I told the truth. So, for those people out there who don’t seem to want to tell the truth, that’s on them. That’s on their head. I’m at peace. My conscience is clear, completely.

"I love my children.”

Eizember is the 203rd person to be executed at the Oklahoma State Penitentiary since 1915, according to the Oklahoma Department of Corrections. The state's current death row population now numbers 39 men and one woman.

This story will be updated.