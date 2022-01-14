Schools, hospitals struggling as omicron variant smashes case records the past seven days

New COVID-19 cases dwarf anything Oklahoma has endured previously, while hospitalizations are approaching the delta variant's peak in the summer.

The state has set a single-day record in reported new cases for the fourth time in seven days. There were 11,315 cases reported Friday, topping the 10,502 reported the previous day and 9,608 and 9,320 from the past weekend.

The seven-day moving average reached a record 8,485 on Friday, which is double the prior record of 4,256 set a year ago before the highly contagious omicron variant arrived.

The peak in daily cases before omicron was 6,487 reported Jan. 10, 2021.

The flood of COVID-19 infections is wreaking havoc on schools.

Less than two weeks into the second semester, 17 of the state’s 20 largest traditional school districts had at least one campus closed or in distance learning Friday due to staff and student absences.

In the Tulsa area alone, 16 school districts had to cancel in-person classes Friday and six more had individual sites in distance learning thanks to the high number of students and staff calling in sick.