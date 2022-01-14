Schools, hospitals struggling as omicron variant smashes case records the past seven days

New COVID-19 cases dwarf anything Oklahoma has endured previously, while hospitalizations are approaching the delta variant's peak in the summer.
The state has set a single-day record in reported new cases for the fourth time in seven days. There were 11,315 cases reported Friday, topping the 10,502 reported the previous day and 9,608 and 9,320 from the past weekend.
The seven-day moving average reached a record 8,485 on Friday, which is double the prior record of 4,256 set a year ago before the highly contagious omicron variant arrived.
The peak in daily cases before omicron was 6,487 reported Jan. 10, 2021.
The flood of COVID-19 infections is wreaking havoc on schools.
Less than two weeks into the second semester, 17 of the state’s 20 largest traditional school districts had at least one campus closed or in distance learning Friday due to staff and student absences.
In the Tulsa area alone, 16 school districts had to cancel in-person classes Friday and six more had individual sites in distance learning thanks to the high number of students and staff calling in sick.
“We have done our best to fill in the gaps each day, including shuffling staff members from all departments and buildings in the district between different school sites,” Owasso interim Superintendent Margaret Coates wrote in a letter to parents Thursday, announcing the pivot of four schools to distance learning. “There is not one area from the district that is not experiencing a shortage and at this point in time, each shortage we address in one area creates a shortage in another.”
On Friday afternoon, Broken Arrow announced that schools will remain in distance learning through Jan. 21 due to record-breaking levels of staff absences.
Oklahoma hospitals also are struggling under the strain of omicron as hospitalizations steadily rise, just not as fast as case counts.
The four Oklahoma City-area hospital systems on Friday resumed reporting their capacities publicly, each showing no intensive-care beds were available.
SSM Health St. Anthony, OU Health, Mercy and INTEGRIS Health in a joint message stated they want to be transparent and provide the public insight into "the seriousness of the situation" again:
"The Omicron variant has created a dire situation for Oklahoma health care providers, already strained by two years of caring for patients during the COVID-19 pandemic."
The four hospital systems began reporting their point-in-time capacities during the peak of the delta surge in the summer "to provide transparency." At the time, the Oklahoma State Health Department had ceased reporting hospital capacity metrics to the public but had continued to collect the data internally.
Tulsa County's COVID hospitalizations average was 346 on Friday, which is 16% more than a week ago (299) and 60% more than a month ago (216).
The county's COVID hospitalizations record is 504, which was set in August during the delta wave.
Statewide COVID hospitalizations hit 1,403 on Friday, according to the recent three-day average. That is only 204 hospitalizations from the delta wave's high in late August.
COVID hospitalizations are 30% above a week ago (1,081) and 94% above a month ago (724).
Staff writer Lenzy Krehbiel-Burton contributed to this report.
Video: Schools are following CDC guidance in making tough calls to pivot to distance learning.