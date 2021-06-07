Sand Springs, Skiatook men dead in collision with tractor near Afton

Two men — one from Sand Springs and one from Skiatook — were killed in a collision near Afton on Monday, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol reported.

The cause of the collision is still under investigation, troopers said, but it occurred about 11:40 a.m. at the intersection of Ottawa County Roads 220 and 500, about 1 mile west and 1 mile north of Afton.

Two vehicles were involved, a 2021 GVM Prowler tractor driven by a Welch man who was uninjured and a 2016 Ford Explorer that was driven by Douglas Goodner, 48, of Skiatook, who was pronounced dead at the scene, troopers said.

A passenger in Goodner's vehicle, William McWhirt, 59, of Sand Springs, also was pronounced dead at the scene.

Another passenger, a 48-year-old Tulsa man, had multiple injuries and was stable when he was taken to a Joplin hospital.

All three men in the Explorer were pinned for about 45 minutes before being extricated by Afton firefighters, troopers said.