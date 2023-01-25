Sallisaw man, 75, killed in fiery crash on I-40 in Sequoyah County

A 75-year-old Sallisaw man was killed Friday in a fiery crash on Interstate 40 in Sequoyah County.

David Mobley was driving west about three miles west of Muldrow around 4:20 p.m. when his 2011 Dodge truck rear-ended a 2021 Volkswagen Atlas, Oklahoma Highway Patrol troopers reported this week.

The truck ran off the left side of the highway, struck a cable barrier and continued about 120 yards before bursting into flames, according to a preliminary crash report.

Mobley was pinned inside for about two hours before an emergency crew got him out and pronounced him dead at the scene, the OHP reported.

The driver of the Volkswagen reportedly was not injured.

