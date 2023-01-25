 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Sallisaw man, 75, killed in fiery crash on I-40 in Sequoyah County

  • Updated
  • 0

A 75-year-old Sallisaw man was killed Friday in a fiery crash on Interstate 40 in Sequoyah County.

David Mobley was driving west about three miles west of Muldrow around 4:20 p.m. when his 2011 Dodge truck rear-ended a 2021 Volkswagen Atlas, Oklahoma Highway Patrol troopers reported this week.

The truck ran off the left side of the highway, struck a cable barrier and continued about 120 yards before bursting into flames, according to a preliminary crash report.

Mobley was pinned inside for about two hours before an emergency crew got him out and pronounced him dead at the scene, the OHP reported.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

The driver of the Volkswagen reportedly was not injured.

People are also reading…

Featured video: Traffic deaths are at record numbers

Close to 43,000 people died in a traffic crash in 2021, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration. That's up from about 39,000 deaths in 2020.
0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

New study shows traffic pollution can impair brain function

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert