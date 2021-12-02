Sallisaw man, 5-year-old killed in single-vehicle Sequoyah County crash

A Sallisaw man and 5-year-old child were killed in a single-vehicle Sequoyah County crash on Wednesday, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol reported.

Devin Tebow, 23, was driving a 2019 Ford EcoSport west on Interstate 40 near Muldrow about 3:40 p.m. when it ran off the roadway to the left, striking the center median.

The vehicle then rebounded into a creek bed and rolled back down into the creek, troopers reported.

Tebow was pinned about 20 minutes before firefighters extracted him. He and his 5-year-old passenger were pronounced dead at the scene.

Tebow was apparently wearing his seatbelt, but the child was not.

The report indicates that neither occupant was ejected but does not say whether the child had to be extricated.

Tebow's condition at the time of the crash remains under investigation, as well as the cause of the crash.

