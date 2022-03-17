Saint Francis to expand Muskogee campus as part of lawsuit settlement

MUSKOGEE — Saint Francis Health System will build a new hospital tower on its main Muskogee campus, part of an agreement with local officials that effectively puts to bed a dispute that began over property taxes.

Construction on the facility, to be built at Saint Francis Hospital Muskogee, 300 Edna M. Rockefeller Drive, will begin within the next year, officials said.

The project is expected to cost at least $150 million and will add around 125 beds.

Evelyn Hibbs, board chairwoman of the Muskogee Medical Center Authority, said, "In a time when hospitals in many smaller cities are losing services or closing all together, this agreement will ensure our hospital not only continues to operate, but thrives through this significant commitment by Saint Francis to invest in our local services and community."

Michele Keeling, Saint Francis Hospital Muskogee administrator, said the expansion will include elements that have been in place at other Saint Francis facilities for years.

"People want to work in a high-quality, up-to-date environment, and this new expansion will be the most advanced and optimized health care facility in the region," she said.

The Muskogee Medical Center Authority board and Muskogee City Council this week endorsed the agreement, which stemmed from an authority lawsuit over whether nonprofit Saint Francis was required as part of its lease to make an annual payment to offset lost ad valorem taxes.

The city of Muskogee owns the land and buildings associated with the main campus, with the Muskogee Medical Center Authority responsible for ensuring that the terms of the lease are met.

Saint Francis, as part of the settlement agreement, will also make a lump-sum payment of nearly $2.7 million to benefit Muskogee Public Schools and other community organizations.

Saint Francis Muskogee includes two hospital campuses: the main campus and an east campus at 2900 N. Main St. The Tulsa-based health system took over the hospitals in 2017 from EASTAR Health System, a transaction that included the lease of the main campus and purchase of the east campus.

Under the terms of the new agreement, the city and authority will transfer to Saint Francis a portion of the leased property to enable construction of the new bed tower.

When the tower is "substantially complete," all remaining hospital real estate will be transferred to Saint Francis, and the lease will terminate, officials said.

Keeling said the project "goes a long way toward ensuring every citizen of Muskogee will have access to the best possible care when they need it — close to home and in a facility that is consistent with the Saint Francis standard."

She said the total expansion is expected to take four years.

"There are several phases of the project, so there will be improvements and updates that will be introduced prior to the completion," she said.

Saint Francis also agreed to several new long-term contractual obligations that will take effect when the lease terminates, including maintaining the hospital and reporting to the medical authority semi-annually on case volumes.

