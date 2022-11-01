RSV on the rise in Oklahoma children

OKLAHOMA CITY — Respiratory syncytial virus, a common virus in children, is on the rise and above baseline levels in Oklahoma, which means it is actively circulating in all parts of the state, Oklahoma State Department of Health Commissioner Keith Reed said Tuesday.

The state saw RSV emerge during the last week of September, which is earlier than the average start time in November, Reed said.

Right now, about 50% of the children admitted to Oklahoma Children’s Hospital from the general medicine team are due to respiratory problems, said Dr. Cameron Mantor, physician executive and chief medical officer.

About 10% of those illnesses are the flu, but 40% are respiratory syncytial virus, he said.

“There is no question the number of cases is going up substantially,” Mantor said.

Children younger than 2 are most at risk, but children with heart or lung disease or compromised immune systems are also at risk, he said.

Symptoms include a runny nose, congestion, fever, cough and challenges with breathing, he said.

If a child has those symptoms and does not improve in five to seven days or is struggling to breathe and keep down food or liquids, a parent should contact a physician, Mantor said.

If a child has a hint of blue around the lips, the parent should seek emergency care, he said.

The virus is spread by cough droplets and by hands, Mantor said, adding, “We do not have a vaccine for RSV.”

The virus will present a challenge until the spring, he said.

A person can contract RSV multiple times during the season, he said.

“I am watching our numbers, and they are starting to climb,” said Sen. Paul Rosino, R-Oklahoma City, who chairs the Senate Health and Human Services Committee.

“I don’t think we are at a crisis phase yet, but we wanted to be proactive instead of reactive,” he said.

With challenging staffing issues, the onslaught of RSV cases is putting stress on the health care system and making hospital officials consider canceling elective surgeries, Mantor said.