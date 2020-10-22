Rose State will wait for investigations to conclude before deciding on Epic contract

MIDWEST CITY — As two entities overseeing Epic Charter Schools demand millions in repayment and consider breaking ties with the virtual school system, the Rose State College Board of Regents took no action Tuesday to affect its contract with Epic Blended Centers.
The regents met the same day state lawmakers heard testimony from State Auditor and Inspector Cindy Byrd on her office’s audit of Epic. The audit, released Oct. 1, reported widespread fiscal mismanagement and faulty financial reports from Epic, the largest public school system in Oklahoma.
Epic has denied any wrongdoing and disputes the state auditor’s report. School administrators have requested work papers from the auditor’s office to check the report’s calculations.
Rose State is the charter sponsor for Epic Blended Centers. The blended centers are physical learning sites for Epic in Tulsa and Oklahoma counties.
