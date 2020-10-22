 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Rose State will wait for investigations to conclude before deciding on Epic contract

Rose State will wait for investigations to conclude before deciding on Epic contract

{{featured_button_text}}

MIDWEST CITY — As two entities overseeing Epic Charter Schools demand millions in repayment and consider breaking ties with the virtual school system, the Rose State College Board of Regents took no action Tuesday to affect its contract with Epic Blended Centers.

The regents met the same day state lawmakers heard testimony from State Auditor and Inspector Cindy Byrd on her office’s audit of Epic. The audit, released Oct. 1, reported widespread fiscal mismanagement and faulty financial reports from Epic, the largest public school system in Oklahoma.

Epic has denied any wrongdoing and disputes the state auditor’s report. School administrators have requested work papers from the auditor’s office to check the report’s calculations.

Rose State is the charter sponsor for Epic Blended Centers. The blended centers are physical learning sites for Epic in Tulsa and Oklahoma counties.

Read the full story online at Oklahoman.com. (Some stories require a subscription.)

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+2
COVID-19: Deaths continue to surge as Oklahoma reports 14 more fatalities and 1,195 new cases
State and Regional News

COVID-19: Deaths continue to surge as Oklahoma reports 14 more fatalities and 1,195 new cases

  • Updated

The Oklahoma State Department of Health weekly executive order report indicates that cases have risen by 15% and deaths surged by 16% since Oct. 9. Over the last 14 days, Oklahoma has seen deaths spike by 24% and cases increase by 17%. 

COVID-19 cases again on upward trend in county; additional measures to be discussed

COVID-19 spike at Tulsa County jail puts downtown ZIP code in red on alert map

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News