WASHINGTON — Here’s a look at how area members of Congress voted over the previous week. There were no key votes in the House this week.
SENATE
Further coronavirus relief: The Senate has rejected a cloture motion to end debate on a substitute amendment sponsored by Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., to a bill (S. 178). The amendment would have spent about $500 billion on COVID-19-related unemployment benefits, support for businesses, and testing, prevention, and treatment programs at schools and elsewhere. McConnell said the new spending would successfully build on other relief efforts and, among other things, “get kids back in school safely and then defeat this virus through science.” An opponent, Sen. Dick Durbin, D-Ill., called the amendment a partisan measure that failed to provide adequate funds to people thrown out of work by the coronavirus. The vote to end debate, on Sept. 10, was 52 yeas to 47 nays, with a three-fifths majority needed for approval.
Yeas: Sen. Jim Inhofe, Sen. James Lankford
