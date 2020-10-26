Rogers County jail sees outbreak of COVID-19 cases

The Rogers County jail is recording its first outbreak of COVID-19 cases since the pandemic began, and officials are left scratching their heads as to how it crept in.

Sheriff Scott Walton said he and other leaders were "extremely proud" that the jail population, which hovers around 230, boasted no positive tests until last week, but they all knew it was coming.

"As the numbers go up everywhere, and especially this part of Oklahoma, we knew all along," Walton said. "There's no question about it."

Rogers County cases have been climbing relatively steadily since mid-June. On Monday, the state reported 274 active cases in the county.

The first positive test was that of an inmate who was to be transferred to Oklahoma Department of Corrections custody last week, as the state agency requires a negative test result prior to transport.

"He had been in our custody for some time," Walton said.

The other positive tests trickled in afterward, prompting officials to begin retesting the whole jail population late last week.