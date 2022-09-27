 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Robbers Cave promotes renovated lodge with scenic views

  • Updated
  • 0

The lodge at Robbers Cave State Park has reopened after an extensive renovation that includes new offices for the historic park two hours southeast of Tulsa, officials said Tuesday.

The Belle Star View Lodge, built in 1996, received updated rooms, and the lobby was transformed into a gathering space along with a gift shop and a front desk, according to the Oklahoma Department of Tourism and Recreation.

The park also added an outdoor event space to the side of the lodge, which seems “perfect for a wedding,” said Rylie Mansuetti, a spokesperson for the Tourism Department.

“Outside, a public gathering space with outdoor couches and lounge chairs was developed,” Mansuetti said. “The rear side of the lodge offers scenic views of the hilly woodlands and a glimpse of Coon Creek Lake. An outdoor event space perfect for a wedding was added to the side of the lodge as well.”

People are also reading…

Robbers Cave State Park, one of the original seven state parks that were established across Oklahoma in 1935, covers more than 8,000 acres in the Sans Bois Mountains, a small mountain range among the larger Ouachita Mountains in southeastern Oklahoma.

The lodge renovation was part of a seven-year, $8 million effort to improve the park with several construction projects, including new cabins, a dog park, new restrooms and a new restaurant.

The area gained notoriety after the Civil War as it became a hideout for legendary outlaws such as Jesse James, the Youngers and the Daltons.

The park is located 6 miles north of Wilburton in Latimer County and about 30 miles east of McAlester.

Lodge prices fluctuate based on room choice and demand, but rates begin at $104 for a double queen room or $114 for a king.

Reservations can be made at TravelOK.com/RobbersCave, with discounts available for seniors and active military personnel.

Featured video: Oklahoma’s 14 most beautiful places to visit

Oklahoma has its share of heavenly places. Here are 14 of those places — the most beautiful places our state has to offer, in our opinion — with some suggestions for things to see and do nearby or along the way.

michael.overall@tulsaworld.com

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Lawmakers target 'gender reassignment medical treatment' at OU Health

Lawmakers target 'gender reassignment medical treatment' at OU Health

The bill appropriates $39.4 million to the University Hospitals Authority "to expand the capacity of behavioral health care for the children of this state," but only on the condition that no facility owned by the authority or its associated trust perform "gender reassignment medical treatment” for children under 18.

Federal officials laud Tulsa's advanced mobility plans

Federal officials laud Tulsa's advanced mobility plans

"There's a lot about Tulsa that looks like a lot of this country," said Scott Andes, project lead for the U.S. Economic Development Administration. "One of the things that we said is we want anyone in America to be able to look at one of the winners and say, 'We could do that.'"

Watch Now: Related Video

Staff changes Prince William has already made

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert