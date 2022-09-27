Robbers Cave promotes renovated lodge with scenic views

The lodge at Robbers Cave State Park has reopened after an extensive renovation that includes new offices for the historic park two hours southeast of Tulsa, officials said Tuesday.

The Belle Star View Lodge, built in 1996, received updated rooms, and the lobby was transformed into a gathering space along with a gift shop and a front desk, according to the Oklahoma Department of Tourism and Recreation.

The park also added an outdoor event space to the side of the lodge, which seems “perfect for a wedding,” said Rylie Mansuetti, a spokesperson for the Tourism Department.

“Outside, a public gathering space with outdoor couches and lounge chairs was developed,” Mansuetti said. “The rear side of the lodge offers scenic views of the hilly woodlands and a glimpse of Coon Creek Lake. An outdoor event space perfect for a wedding was added to the side of the lodge as well.”

Robbers Cave State Park, one of the original seven state parks that were established across Oklahoma in 1935, covers more than 8,000 acres in the Sans Bois Mountains, a small mountain range among the larger Ouachita Mountains in southeastern Oklahoma.

The lodge renovation was part of a seven-year, $8 million effort to improve the park with several construction projects, including new cabins, a dog park, new restrooms and a new restaurant.

The area gained notoriety after the Civil War as it became a hideout for legendary outlaws such as Jesse James, the Youngers and the Daltons.

The park is located 6 miles north of Wilburton in Latimer County and about 30 miles east of McAlester.

Lodge prices fluctuate based on room choice and demand, but rates begin at $104 for a double queen room or $114 for a king.

Reservations can be made at TravelOK.com/RobbersCave, with discounts available for seniors and active military personnel.

