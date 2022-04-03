RNA vaccine boosters held up 'very well' against moderate to severe COVID-19, says OU expert

One booster dose of either of the COVID-19 mRNA vaccines stood up quite well against moderate to severe disease during the omicron variant surge, the University of Oklahoma’s chief COVID officer said a new study shows.

Dr. Dale Bratzler called a Centers for Disease Control and Prevention <&underline>study released Tuesday</&underline> “one of the best” so far to look at vaccine effectiveness.

An mRNA booster after the mRNA two-shot priming series was 90% effective at preventing COVID-19 hospitalizations, according to the study. An mRNA dose following a single shot of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine — which is not based on messenger RNA — was 78% effective.

Two shots of Johnson & Johnson were 67% effective, and only a single dose of Johnson & Johnson was 31% effective.

The mRNA vaccines available in the United States are made by Moderna and Pfizer-BioNTech.

Vaccinated protection followed a similar trend for preventing emergency room and urgent care visits.

Three mRNA doses were 83% effective; one Johnson & Johnson and one mRNA dose were 79% effective; two Johnson & Johnson doses were 54% effective; and a single shot of Johnson & Johnson was 24% effective.

“So the good news is those particular vaccines — the RNA vaccines — even just giving a single booster dose held up very, very well against the omicron surge that we saw,” Bratzler said. “Kept people out of the emergency room; kept people out of the hospital.

“It’s the same vaccine that we’re using today that we used when we first started in December 2020 — highly effective and very safe.”

The CDC study evaluated 80,287 emergency room and urgent care visits and 25,244 hospitalizations in 10 states from Dec. 16 to March 7.

The study’s authors recommend that all eligible persons should receive booster doses to prevent moderate to severe COVID-19 and that adults who received Johnson & Johnson for their first primary vaccine should preferentially get an mRNA booster.

The CDC recently updated its vaccine guidance to allow individuals the option of receiving a second mRNA booster if their primary and previous booster doses were Johnson & Johnson and their last dose was at least four months ago.

A second mRNA booster dose also is an option for people age 50 and older who received any booster dose at least four months ago, as well as for ages 12 and older who are moderately to severely immunocompromised and received any booster shot at least four months ago.

