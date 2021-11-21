Rising COVID-19 and influenza cases a concern for beleaguered hospital workers who fear 'twindemic'

Bratzler said ages 6 months old and above are eligible for a flu vaccination unless the person has one of the "rare contra-indications." It is "quite safe" to receive a flu vaccination at the same time as a COVID vaccination, he said.

"Even with the flu — just like the COVID vaccines — people who get the flu shot sometimes get the flu," Bratzler said. "We've known that forever, but they don't get as sick and they're less likely to be in the hospital or to end up on a breathing machine."

Dr. Jennifer Clark says the first week in December is generally the first week for a "big jump" in Oklahoma flu cases, with peaks in late January to early March.

Clark is an expert on health care delivery sciences and a former hospital administrator for Project ECHO’s COVID-19 sessions, a program of OSU Center for Health Science.

"Given the fact that we did not have a flu season last year, we're at risk for having the classic twindemic they've been talking about," Clark said. "The impact on hospitalizations and hospital resources is of concern."

She said hospitals could encounter another "nightmare winter" despite COVID-19 vaccinations if influenza hits hard. Clark said flu and COVID are both highly infectious diseases that require high-level precautions in hospitals.