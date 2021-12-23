Reward offered after whooping cranes found dead in Oklahoma

State and federal wildlife authorities are partnering to investigate the deaths of four endangered whooping cranes in southwest Oklahoma, and a reward is being offered.

The cranes appear to have been killed near Tom Steed Lake in Kiowa County, the Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation and U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service said in a news release last week.

One whooping crane was discovered by hunters who notified Oklahoma game wardens; the bird died while being transported to a veterinarian clinic. The cause of death was determined to be a shotgun wound.

Evidence of three additional whooping crane deaths was found, adding to the size of the investigation.

“This is sickening to see such a wanton waste of wildlife, and our game wardens are very eager to visit with the individual or individuals who committed this crime,” said Wade Farrar, assistant chief of law enforcement with the Wildlife Department. “Somebody out there knows something that will help in this investigation, and I trust that they will do the right thing and come forward.”