Reward offered after whooping cranes found dead in Oklahoma

State and federal wildlife authorities are partnering to investigate the deaths of four endangered whooping cranes in southwest Oklahoma, and a reward is being offered.
The cranes appear to have been killed near Tom Steed Lake in Kiowa County, the Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation and U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service said in a news release last week.
One whooping crane was discovered by hunters who notified Oklahoma game wardens; the bird died while being transported to a veterinarian clinic. The cause of death was determined to be a shotgun wound.
Evidence of three additional whooping crane deaths was found, adding to the size of the investigation.
“This is sickening to see such a wanton waste of wildlife, and our game wardens are very eager to visit with the individual or individuals who committed this crime,” said Wade Farrar, assistant chief of law enforcement with the Wildlife Department. “Somebody out there knows something that will help in this investigation, and I trust that they will do the right thing and come forward.”
Whooping cranes, numbering about 500 in North America, are an endangered species protected under federal statute. A conviction for killing a whooping crane can carry up to one year in prison and a $100,000 fine per person under the Endangered Species Act, and up to six months in jail and a $15,000 fine under the Migratory Bird Treaty Act.
Those with information about the whooping cranes' deaths are asked to contact the Wildlife Department at 918-331-5555 or the USFWS at 817-334-5202. Callers may remain anonymous, according to the release.
"Operation Game Thief, the Oklahoma Game Warden Association, ODWC’s Wildlife Diversity Program and the USFWS are offering cash rewards for information leading to the conviction of the person or persons responsible for the death of these endangered cranes," the release states.