Return-to-work incentive payments begin, but continued unemployment claims rise

“We are thrilled to have started paying out the $1,200 to eligible applicants today,” said Zumwalt. “The Back-to-Work Initiative is meant to encourage folks to rejoin the workforce and find employment, and we are starting to see our workforce grow. The agency will continue to prioritize reviewing these applications and getting money into the hands of Oklahomans.”

The OESC is conducting a manual review of each application to ensure that all eligible claimants receive the $1,200. Each review takes OESC staff about two weeks to complete. Starting Thursday, the agency will distribute payments to eligible applicants daily Monday-Friday through Sept. 4.

Despite the incentive to return to work, continued unemployment claims — those filed after at least one week of unemployment — saw a slight uptick during the most recent week for which numbers are available, the state said.

Workers filed 36,109 continued unemployment claims the week ending July 3, compared to an upwardly revised figure of 34,714 the prior week.

Continued claims’ four-week moving average was 35,220, an increase of 78 from the previous week's average of 35,142.

But for the week ending July 3, the number of initial claims decreased by 2,461 to 6,770 from the previous week's level of 9,231.