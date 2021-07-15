Return-to-work incentive payments begin, but continued unemployment claims rise

The Oklahoma Employment Security Commission has begun distributing the first round of return-to-work initiative payments to Oklahomans, but continued unemployment claims are rising.
"The agency has worked diligently over the past several weeks to review applications for the Back-to-Work Initiative, and we have successfully paid out the first batch today,” said Shelley Zumwalt, OESC executive director.
“So far, we have received over 10,000 applications and are continuing to carefully review each application that makes it through the initial eligibility review process. We anticipate that there will be an increase in applications from Oklahomans as they begin fulfilling the six-week employment requirement in the coming weeks.”
OESC indicated that more than 90% of applications previously submitted were not approved because they did not meet eligibility requirements.
Others, the agency said, were rejected "because of blurry paystub photo or because the information did not match applicants' paystubs."
The agency encourages denied applicants who believe they are eligible to reapply with clear photos of paystubs and to submit information that matches their paystubs. Eligible claimants can apply at oklahoma.gov/oesc/individuals.html.
“We are thrilled to have started paying out the $1,200 to eligible applicants today,” said Zumwalt. “The Back-to-Work Initiative is meant to encourage folks to rejoin the workforce and find employment, and we are starting to see our workforce grow. The agency will continue to prioritize reviewing these applications and getting money into the hands of Oklahomans.”
The OESC is conducting a manual review of each application to ensure that all eligible claimants receive the $1,200. Each review takes OESC staff about two weeks to complete. Starting Thursday, the agency will distribute payments to eligible applicants daily Monday-Friday through Sept. 4.
Despite the incentive to return to work, continued unemployment claims — those filed after at least one week of unemployment — saw a slight uptick during the most recent week for which numbers are available, the state said.
Workers filed 36,109 continued unemployment claims the week ending July 3, compared to an upwardly revised figure of 34,714 the prior week.
Continued claims’ four-week moving average was 35,220, an increase of 78 from the previous week's average of 35,142.
But for the week ending July 3, the number of initial claims decreased by 2,461 to 6,770 from the previous week's level of 9,231.
For the same filing week, the less volatile initial claims four-week moving average was 8,944, a decrease of 541 from the previous week's average of 9,485.
Individuals seeking unemployment benefits should go to ui.ok.gov and create an account with the "Get Started" button to connect their Social Security number and pull all unemployment information into one location.
Unemployment claimants should be aware that not returning to work when recalled or when work is available could lead to disqualification from receiving unemployment benefits.
Employers are encouraged to report this activity by emailing returntowork@oesc.state.ok.us, calling 405-962-7524 or mailing OESC headquarters.
Claimants who return to work full time should keep their unemployment claims open with the OESC and not certify new weekly claims. If they return part time, claimants may continue to certify their weekly claims and must report all gross earnings for the week to potentially receive a partial benefit, the agency said. Eligibility for continued benefits is determined based on the circumstances of each individual claimant.