Resident fatally shoots home invader who had driven through restaurant, into house, OSBI says

A home invasion suspect in Chickasha who had crashed into a nearby restaurant was killed by the resident after allegedly assaulting the man's wife, according to the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation

Chickasha police responded at 4:53 a.m. Tuesday to the 1100 block of South Fifth Street after a homeowner called police to report he had fatally shot a man who had entered the house.

The home invader had reportedly just crashed through several nearby yards after driving a vehicle "through a nearby KFC restaurant causing damage," OSBI said in a news release later Tuesday.

The suspect allegedly backed into a house, alerting the homeowner with the commotion, and began banging on the windows at a home next door. When the homeowner came outside, the suspect reportedly charged the man's porch, assaulted his wife and entered the home, according to OSBI.

"The homeowner had a gun and shot the suspect inside the house," the news release states. "The homeowners are cooperating with OSBI agents."

The home invader, whose identity is not yet confirmed, died at the scene, according to the release.