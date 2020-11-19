Repudiation of abortion at issue in Tulsa Catholic Diocese's withdrawal from church coalition

OKLAHOMA CITY — The bishop of the Tulsa Diocese of the Roman Catholic Church has broken his silence about his decision to withdraw his faith group from an ecumenical coalition of churches.

The Oklahoma Conference of Churches director said then that Bishop David Konderla withdrew the Tulsa Diocese from the coalition because he disagreed with the conference’s assertion that LGTBQ people were deserving of protection from discrimination.

Initially, a spokesman said the Tulsa Diocese would not make any comments about severing ties with the conference. However, Konderla recently posted a statement on the diocese's website explaining that the withdrawal was made because the conference's anti-racism/discrimination statement did not address "the most marginalized, mistreated, abused and discriminated against group in the country" — the unborn.