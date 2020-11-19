Repudiation of abortion at issue in Tulsa Catholic Diocese's withdrawal from church coalition

OKLAHOMA CITY — The bishop of the Tulsa Diocese of the Roman Catholic Church has broken his silence about his decision to withdraw his faith group from an ecumenical coalition of churches.
The Oklahoma Conference of Churches director said then that Bishop David Konderla withdrew the Tulsa Diocese from the coalition because he disagreed with the conference’s assertion that LGTBQ people were deserving of protection from discrimination.
Initially, a spokesman said the Tulsa Diocese would not make any comments about severing ties with the conference. However, Konderla recently posted a statement on the diocese's website explaining that the withdrawal was made because the conference's anti-racism/discrimination statement did not address "the most marginalized, mistreated, abused and discriminated against group in the country" — the unborn.
He said a Christian group that wants to publish moral statements but can't agree that "abortion is a grave evil" should continue without the Catholic diocese as a "co-signer" of its statements.
Video: Doctors, nurses speak out as pandemic rages on
Gallery: Celebrities you may not know are LGBTQ+
Celebrities you might not know are LGTBQ+
Miley Cyrus
Ellen Page
Tim Cook
Drew Barrymore
Billie Joe Armstrong
Clive Davis
Fergie
Kristen Stewart
Kate McKinnon
Gillian Anderson
Lady Gaga
Aubrey Plaza
Kristian Nairn
Frank Ocean
Jason Collins
Angelina Jolie
Victor Garber
Wanda Sykes
Charlie Carver
Amber Heard
Sarah Paulson
Bella Thorne
Amy Winehouse
Sir Alec Guinness
Marlon Brando
Richard Pryor
Anna Paquin
Lee Daniels
Azealia Banks
Lil Nas X
e
Brendon Urie
Andrew Scott
Jason Mraz
Tessa Thompson
Rebecca Black
Alia Shawkat
Annie Clark
Vanessa Carlton
Halsey
Jim Parsons
Billy Eichner
Ben Platt
Sam Smith
Jameela Jamil
Demi Lovato
Ariana Grande
Lana and Lilly Wachowski
Celebrities you might not know are LGTBQ+
Miley Cyrus
Ellen Page
Tim Cook
Drew Barrymore
Billie Joe Armstrong
Clive Davis
Fergie
Kristen Stewart
Kate McKinnon
Gillian Anderson
Lady Gaga
Aubrey Plaza
Kristian Nairn
Frank Ocean
Jason Collins
Angelina Jolie
Victor Garber
Wanda Sykes
Charlie Carver
Amber Heard
Sarah Paulson
Bella Thorne
Amy Winehouse
Sir Alec Guinness
Marlon Brando
Richard Pryor
Anna Paquin
Lee Daniels
Azealia Banks
Lil Nas X
e
Brendon Urie
Andrew Scott
Jason Mraz
Tessa Thompson
Rebecca Black
Alia Shawkat
Annie Clark
Vanessa Carlton
Halsey
Jim Parsons
Billy Eichner
Ben Platt
Sam Smith
Jameela Jamil
Demi Lovato
Ariana Grande
Lana and Lilly Wachowski
Celebrities you might not know are LGTBQ+
Miley Cyrus
Ellen Page
Tim Cook
Drew Barrymore
Billie Joe Armstrong
Clive Davis
Fergie
Kristen Stewart
Kate McKinnon
Gillian Anderson
Lady Gaga
Aubrey Plaza
Kristian Nairn
Frank Ocean
Jason Collins
Angelina Jolie
Victor Garber
Raven-Symoné
Wanda Sykes
Charlie Carver
Amber Heard
Sarah Paulson
Bella Thorne
Amy Winehouse
Sir Alec Guinness
Marlon Brando
Richard Pryor
Anna Paquin
Lee Daniels
Azealia Banks
Lil Nas X
Janelle Monáe
Brendon Urie
Andrew Scott
Lee Pace
Jason Mraz
Tessa Thompson
Rebecca Black
Alia Shawkat
Annie Clark
Vanessa Carlton
Halsey
Jim Parsons
Billy Eichner
Ben Platt
Sam Smith
Jameela Jamil
Demi Lovato
Ariana Grande
Lana and Lilly Wachowski
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!