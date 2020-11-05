Republicans continue 30-year dominance in state Legislature

House Minority Leader Emily Virgin, D-Norman, said outside money coming into the state for the 5th Congressional District race between Bice and Democratic incumbent Kendra Horn played a part in her party narrowly losing two House seats in Oklahoma County.

“The urban seats we lost were not due to our candidates not working hard,” Virgin said. “They outworked and had great campaigns.”

In addition, what happened in Oklahoma is what is happening across the nation, she said.

“I think voters picked their local representatives based on what is happening in Washington, D.C., and not what is happening in Oklahoma,” she said.

President Donald Trump’s popularity was also a factor, she said.

Trump not only carried all 77 counties, but topped 70% in 70 of them. His unofficial total of 1,018,870 votes are the most for any candidate for any office in state history, and the first time any candidate has received at least 1 million votes.

Tuesday’s results also revealed the growing gulf between the two largest urban areas and the rest of the state.

Trump’s 56% in Tulsa County was 2 points below 2016, the lowest for any Republican presidential candidate since 1964.

