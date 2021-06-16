Report: Oklahoma's roads, bridges improving, but significant challenges ahead

“The average motorist in Oklahoma paid an additional $394 annually in the cost of driving on rough roads,” he said. “That is about $1 billion annually that consumers in Oklahoma are paying in those additional costs.”

Fifteen years ago, the high number of structurally deficient bridges in the state was a tremendous challenge, he said.

In 2004, some 1,200 of the state-maintained bridges were structurally deficient compared to 86 as of last year, Moretti said.

Over the next eight years, it is estimated that approximately 1,100 state-maintained bridges are at risk of becoming structurally deficient, he said.

The state has a high rate of traffic fatalities, making it as of 2019 the sixth highest in the nation, he said.

Over the last five years, more than 3,200 people were killed, he said, adding that the state has significant room for improvement, Moretti said.

“The traffic fatality rate on the state’s rural, non-interstate roads is approximately double on all other routes in the state,” he said.