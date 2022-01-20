Report: Jobless claims declined last week in Oklahoma

After increasing the prior week, first-time and continued jobless claims both declined in Oklahoma during the week ending Saturday, according to a government report.

The U.S. Labor Department reported 1,834 initial claims were filed the week ending Saturday in the state, a 33.6% decline from the prior week when a revised 2,760 claims were logged.

Continued claims, those filed after one week of unemployment, declined in the state from 14,177 claims the week ending Jan. 1, to 11,803 claims the following week, a 16.7% drop.

As a comparison, weekly continued claims in January 2020 ranged between 17,000 and 19,000.

The Oklahoma Employment Security Commission, which doesn’t comment on new figures until they are revised a week later, said the labor market appeared to be returning to pre-COVID-19 seasonal patterns.

“We believe the increases we have seen in the last couple of weeks could be reflective of a return to a pre-COVID environment where we will see seasonal patterns that impact week-over-week numbers with increases and decreases,” said OESC Executive Director Shelley Zumwalt.