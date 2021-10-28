Report: First-time claims for state unemployment increased nearly 41%

Initial claims for unemployment insurance benefits in Oklahoma last week increased at their fastest rate since May, climbing nearly 41%, compared to the prior week, according to a government report.
The U.S. Department of Labor reported Thursday that 3,077 workers filed first-time claims for unemployment assistance the week ending Saturday with the Oklahoma Employment Security Commission.
That’s a 40.8% increase from the prior week when first-time claims were 2,186, revised upward from 1,792.
The report also indicated 15,598 workers filed continued claims the week ending Oct. 16, a nearly 7% decline from the prior week when a revised 16,727 claims were filed.
Continued claims have declined 11 consecutive weeks.
Looking more broadly, the four-week moving average of initial claims the week ending Oct. 16 was 2,258, nearly the same as the average the prior week when it was 2,254.
Likewise, the four-week moving average of continued claims declined for the 14th consecutive week to 17,111 claims the week ending Oct. 16
Oklahoma was one of 21 states that saw an increase in initial claims last week.
Nationwide, initial claims declined by 10,000 to 281,000, according to seasonally-adjusted figures.
Meanwhile, the Department of Labor reported Friday that the state unemployment rate declined from 3.3% in August to 3% in September, according to preliminary figures.
The monthly report also indicated that the labor force participation rate declined to its lowest level since June 2020.
The report indicated 60.4% of the labor force were working or actively looking for work in September, a decline from 60.5% the prior month. The state labor force participation rate has steadily declined since October 2020, when it was 60.9%, according to DOL figures.
OESC Executive Director Shelley Zumwalt noted the decline in the unemployment rate, in written comments released Thursday.
The agency does not comment on most job claims totals until one week after their initial release, when they are sometimes revised.
“Oklahoma is continuing to see economic growth and recovery with the unemployment rate at pre-pandemic levels and more than 13,000 jobs added in the month of September,” Zumwalt said. “Our state leaders and the administration have made wise decisions that have ultimately driven this recovery, positioning Oklahoma as one of the top states in the nation.
“We are extremely pleased that our unemployment rate reached 3% in September, which is seventh in the nation.”