Report: First-time claims for state unemployment increased nearly 41%

Meanwhile, the Department of Labor reported Friday that the state unemployment rate declined from 3.3% in August to 3% in September, according to preliminary figures.

The monthly report also indicated that the labor force participation rate declined to its lowest level since June 2020.

The report indicated 60.4% of the labor force were working or actively looking for work in September, a decline from 60.5% the prior month. The state labor force participation rate has steadily declined since October 2020, when it was 60.9%, according to DOL figures.

OESC Executive Director Shelley Zumwalt noted the decline in the unemployment rate, in written comments released Thursday.

The agency does not comment on most job claims totals until one week after their initial release, when they are sometimes revised.

“Oklahoma is continuing to see economic growth and recovery with the unemployment rate at pre-pandemic levels and more than 13,000 jobs added in the month of September,” Zumwalt said. “Our state leaders and the administration have made wise decisions that have ultimately driven this recovery, positioning Oklahoma as one of the top states in the nation.