'Repeatedly recommended': Panel of lawmakers notes Gov. Stitt's refusal to mandate masks

A U.S. House subcommittee looking into the pandemic crisis released eight weeks of White House Coronavirus Task Force reports, citing Oklahoma's case surge while noting Gov. Kevin Stitt's refusal to mandate masks statewide.
“Many states were becoming dangerous ‘red zones’ where the virus was spreading fast,” Rep. James E. Clyburn, D-S.C., subcommittee chairman, said Monday in a news release. “Rather than being straight with the American people and creating a national plan to fix the problem, the President and his enablers kept these alarming reports private while publicly downplaying the threat to millions of Americans."
The subcommittee noted that as of the June 23 report the White House Task Force had Oklahoma in the “red zone,” indicating the highest risk of coronavirus spread. The Task Force found new cases were up 93% in Oklahoma.
At the time the Aug. 2 report was compiled, the Task Force determined “the virus is spreading deeper into the rural areas” of Oklahoma.
"Many states are still failing to comply with key Task Force recommendations, including some recommendations first made nearly two months ago," a news release from the subcommittee said, noting that Stitt was made aware of the recommendations in a July 29 letter.
"The Task Force has repeatedly recommended that Oklahoma require mask usage statewide, and evidence shows that local mask mandates have successfully reduced the spread of new infections," the release states, noting that Stitt's response said he had "recommended face coverings" in certain counties.
