 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Rep. Kendra Horn plan would raise tax on high earners to boost benefit for low-income workers

Rep. Kendra Horn plan would raise tax on high earners to boost benefit for low-income workers

  • Updated
{{featured_button_text}}
Rep. Kendra Horn. Photo via The Oklahoman

Rep. Kendra Horn. Photo via The Oklahoman

OKLAHOMA CITY - U.S. Rep. Kendra Horn proposed a tax package this week that would raise income taxes on high earners to fund an increase in the tax credit available to low-income workers.

Horn, D-Oklahoma City, who has called the Republican tax cuts approved in 2017 “a disaster,” also would target prescription drug companies and foreign subsidiaries for revenue.

The freshman congresswoman, locked in a tough reelection battle, said she is trying to make the tax system more fair.

Horn and state Sen. Stephanie Bice, an Oklahoma City Republican, are scheduled for the first of three debates at 7 p.m. Thursday on OETA.

Click here to link to the article at The Oklahoman. Some stories require a subscription to read.

Featured video: Early voting will be at ONEOK Field, says Tulsa County Election Board secretary

 

Featured gallery: Oklahoma voter guide 2020: What you need to know for the Nov. 3 election

 

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Haskell man killed in Okmulgee County crash
State and Regional News

Haskell man killed in Okmulgee County crash

  • Updated

A passenger of the other truck involved, a 26-year-old Henryetta woman, was treated and released from a hospital. That truck's driver, a 31-year-old Okmulgee man, and another passenger, a 5-year-old Henryetta boy, were not injured, the report states. 

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News