Rep. Kendra Horn plan would raise tax on high earners to boost benefit for low-income workers

OKLAHOMA CITY - U.S. Rep. Kendra Horn proposed a tax package this week that would raise income taxes on high earners to fund an increase in the tax credit available to low-income workers.

Horn, D-Oklahoma City, who has called the Republican tax cuts approved in 2017 “a disaster,” also would target prescription drug companies and foreign subsidiaries for revenue.

The freshman congresswoman, locked in a tough reelection battle, said she is trying to make the tax system more fair.

Horn and state Sen. Stephanie Bice, an Oklahoma City Republican, are scheduled for the first of three debates at 7 p.m. Thursday on OETA.

