Remains found in Mayes County identified as man missing since 2018

The human remains found in a search in Mayes County earlier this week have been confirmed to be those of Wesley Still Smoking, an area man who was last seen in October 2018.

The State Medical Examiner's Office made the identification, and Still Smoking's family was informed, Capt. Rod Howell of the Mayes County Sheriff's Office said Friday.

Ongoing search efforts for Still Smoking, a member of the Blackfeet Nation in Montana, started in the Locust Grove area after he was last seen on a trail camera near Murphy nearly 3½ years ago. He was 75 when he became missing.

An online fundraiser previously dedicated to funding search efforts has shifted to a goal of supporting Still Smoking's family and returning his remains to his native Montana, according to organizers. Donors have contributed more than $3,500 to the campaign.