'Relevant' history: Reenactment of state's largest Civil War battle returns to Honey Springs

The first time Will Sharpe set foot on a Civil War battlefield, he was too young to carry a gun.
“I was just 10 years old, and you have to be 16. So I was a regimental drummer,” he said.
“I remember the drum seemed almost bigger than me.”
Sharpe was hooked on reenacting, though. And later on, after turning 16, he swapped the drum for a rifle.
This weekend, when he joins more than 400 other reenactors from across the country, Sharpe, of Tulsa, will again take up his gun to help bring the Battle of Honey Springs to life.
The event, open to the public, is set for Saturday and Sunday at the Honey Springs Battlefield & Visitor Center, 423159 E. 1030 Road north of Checotah. Admission is $10 for adults, with ages 12 and under admitted free.
Held every other year, the event commemorates the largest Civil War battle in what is now Oklahoma, fought on July 17, 1863.
Sharpe, who grew up near the battlefield in Checotah, for years traveled to Civil War reenactments nationwide.
But returning to Honey Springs is like coming home, and he’s emotionally invested in telling its story.
“Our goal is helping people understand what happened here,” he said. “It’s always been shocking to me how many people who grew up even a few miles from here don’t know about the battle.”
The engagement, which took place just two weeks after the more well-known Battles of Gettysburg and Vicksburg, was a resounding Union victory and gave its forces greater control of then-Indian Territory.
Around 9,000 troops were involved. Of the estimated 160 killed, only 20 were Union.
Another important part of the story, participants say, is just how diverse the ranks were. Native Americans made up a significant portion of each side, with the Union force also containing African-American units.
T.S. Akers of Oklahoma City, whose fourth great-grandfather, Chilly McIntosh, fought in the battle, has been participating in the event for over two decades and will return this weekend.
He encourages visitors to come not just for the battle but to visit the camps that will be set up on the grounds, where they can talk with the soldiers and learn about camp and daily life.
“It’s really a full immersion experience. Kind of like ‘Westworld’ but not as dangerous,” he said, laughing.
For Akers, this weekend will represent a first. Although a regular at the reenactment, this year he’s also portraying his Civil War ancestor as a living history presenter.
McIntosh was a resident of Honey Springs, a small Muscogee Creek community, at the time, Akers said.
“Whenever I’m out there, it always means a lot to me to be able to walk in the same places that my ancestors did,” said Akers, who also portrayed McIntosh in a recent documentary about the battle.
Akers has honored McIntosh in other ways, as well.
His 4-year-old son, who will watch the battle from the sidelines Saturday, is named “Chilly” after their ancestor.
“He’s all revved up,” Akers said. “He really enjoys the battle. We first took him at 2, and he still talks about it.”
A national historic landmark managed by the Oklahoma Historical Society, the battlefield and visitor center have undergone a series of improvements over the last year and a half, and though slowed by the pandemic, it’s getting closer to supporters’ vision.
Sharpe and Akers, both members of the Friends of Honey Springs, hope more people will check out the site in the coming months.
The lessons of the battle and the Civil War “are as relevant today as they ever were,” Sharpe said.
“We want people to understand what our country went through and that we don’t won’t this to happen again — ever.”
