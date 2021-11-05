'Relevant' history: Reenactment of state's largest Civil War battle returns to Honey Springs

“Our goal is helping people understand what happened here,” he said. “It’s always been shocking to me how many people who grew up even a few miles from here don’t know about the battle.”

The engagement, which took place just two weeks after the more well-known Battles of Gettysburg and Vicksburg, was a resounding Union victory and gave its forces greater control of then-Indian Territory.

Around 9,000 troops were involved. Of the estimated 160 killed, only 20 were Union.

Another important part of the story, participants say, is just how diverse the ranks were. Native Americans made up a significant portion of each side, with the Union force also containing African-American units.

T.S. Akers of Oklahoma City, whose fourth great-grandfather, Chilly McIntosh, fought in the battle, has been participating in the event for over two decades and will return this weekend.

He encourages visitors to come not just for the battle but to visit the camps that will be set up on the grounds, where they can talk with the soldiers and learn about camp and daily life.

“It’s really a full immersion experience. Kind of like ‘Westworld’ but not as dangerous,” he said, laughing.