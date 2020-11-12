'Reign of terror': Oklahoma City police detail deadly shooting spree that ended when officer killed gunman

OKLAHOMA CITY - In what authorities called “a reign of terror,” in south Oklahoma City this week, a 37-year-old man shot and killed his pregnant girlfriend and a stranger before stealing a car and leading police on a chase that ended with officers killing him.
On Tuesday morning in the 5100 block of Brookdale Drive, Brandon Milburn was involved in a physical altercation with his 23-year-old girlfriend, Shatica Hixon, when he shot and killed the woman, who was nine weeks pregnant, police said.
Hixon’s body was discovered around noon when the homeowner came home.
Support Local Journalism
The homeowner called police, and when investigators arrived, they learned that the pair's 14-month-old daughter, Zyla Milburn, was missing.
Featured gallery: Meet 58 adoptable dogs and cats looking for love
Mr. Frederickson
Sierra
Juke
Slate
Chrissy
Ariel
Teddy
Sheba
Sable
Fisher
Toby
Little Mama
Mr. Heckles
Lemmy
Oakley
Cleo
Moscato
Millie
Wallace
Sammie
Giana
Allan
Archie
Tallulah
Star
Nila
Samus
Johnny
Bonnie
Percy
Coco
Carlos
Georgie
Sativa
Breezy
Harold
Lupen
Thelma
Pink Floyd
Buster
Diego
Dora
Eleanor
Jazzy
Boo
Thunder
Rocco
Samson
Shelby
Gypsy
Nash
Gizmo
Percy
Pudge
Delilah
Markie
Bruno
Buddy
Broken Arrow man credits weight loss to 10,000 miles of dog walks
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!