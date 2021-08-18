Red Oak woman killed in Latimer County collision

A Red Oak woman was killed Wednesday afternoon in a collision southeast of Wilburton in Latimer County, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol reported.
Lahoma Wilcox, 69, was driving a 2018 Chevrolet Spark east on Cravens Road about a mile southeast of Wilburton when a 2018 GMC Yukon — driven by another Red Oak woman — that was westbound in the eastbound lane struck Wilcox' car about 2:45 p.m., troopers said.
Wilcox was pinned in her car for about two hours before Wilburton firefighters extricated her, troopers said. She died at the scene.
The other woman was taken to a Tulsa hospital in stable condition.
