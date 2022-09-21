Recreational marijuana question won't make Nov. 8 ballot

OKLAHOMA CITY — The Oklahoma Supreme Court on Wednesday declined to order an initiative petition seeking to legalize recreational marijuana be put on the Nov. 8 ballot.

The court said State Question 820 could not be printed on ballots in time to comply with the deadline for mailing them to absentee voters.

"SQ820 will be voted upon by the people of Oklahoma, albeit either at the next general election following November 8, 2022, or at a special election set by the Governor or Legislature," the order said.

Supporters of the measure asked the court to order that the measure be put on the Nov. 8 general election ballot.

Oklahoma voters already legalized the use of medical marijuana through SQ788 in 2018.​