 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
breaking

Recreational marijuana question won't make Nov. 8 ballot

  • Updated
  • 0
Marijuana (copy)

Oklahomans for Sensible Marijuana Laws delivered over 164,000 signatures to the Office of the Secretary of State at the Oklahoma State Capitol on July 5. State Question 820 will not appear on the November ballot.

 DOUG HOKE/THE OKLAHOMAN

Related

Published Sept. 4: Putting recreational marijuana on Nov. 8 ballot would benefit Democrats, experts say

OKLAHOMA CITY — The Oklahoma Supreme Court on Wednesday declined to order an initiative petition seeking to legalize recreational marijuana be put on the Nov. 8 ballot.

The court said State Question 820 could not be printed on ballots in time to comply with the deadline for mailing them to absentee voters.

"SQ820 will be voted upon by the people of Oklahoma, albeit either at the next general election following November 8, 2022, or at a special election set by the Governor or Legislature," the order said.

Supporters of the measure asked the court to order that the measure be put on the Nov. 8 general election ballot.

Oklahoma voters already legalized the use of medical marijuana through SQ788 in 2018.​

While marijuana and hemp are the same plant (cannabis) federal law makes a distinction between marijuana, which is grown for high THC content, and hemp, defined by its low content. But since congress passed the 2018 farm bill authorizing the growing of hemp nationwide, there's been an unforeseen consequence. People exploiting what they see as a loophole in the law have taken hemp, extracted a non-intoxicating compound called CBD and chemically altered it into various types of impairing THC. Chemically derived THC has wound up in candies, vape oils and other products sold in gas stations, convenience stores and online. At least 17 states have banned such products in the past year. Regulators in Michigan are considering rules that would allow processors to convert CBD into THC with written prior approval. They also would have to label their product as synthetic.

barbara.hoberock@tulsaworld.com

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Oklahoma liquor-law expansion contemplated

Oklahoma liquor-law expansion contemplated

The possibility of allowing grocery and convenience stores to sell liquor is being floated by a lobbyist for Walmart and some other retailers who met behind closed doors in Oklahoma City on Tuesday.

Watch Now: Related Video

Federal Reserve raises key interest rate again

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert